A throwaway comment in the pub last summer led to the birth of Spinback, an Edinburgh-based business offering stylish and contemporary leisurewear with a twist.

Their passion for unique design brought the vision and products to life, and the business launched in October 2020.

With a love of music and a serious addiction to fashion, the team have created fun and unique clothing for men and women, ‘spinning’ the lyrics of some iconic songs from the 70s and 80s to raise a smile.

Their products are witty, cool and effortless. The range includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, and the most recent addition, hoodies. With many years of experience in clothing, their products not only look good, are flattering and comfortable to wear, but also perform to the highest standards.

T-shirts are at the root of many good outfits and Spinback’s slogan tees are cool and versatile in creating a fun everyday look. Spinback’s main t-shirt range are organic cotton, available in male and female fits.

The female slouch sweatshirt is a contemporary style with raw edge hems and cuffs. These have proved hugely popular as the hunt for comfortable working from home outfits surges. As well as music slogans, Spinback offer a bespoke ‘year of birth’ print on these tops for anyone born during the 70s and 80s. These sweatshirts make a perfect birthday gift with their funky style font in gold or silver print.

For hoodies, Spinback offer two different unisex styles in a range of colours. The first is a classic style hoodie born from organic cotton and recycled polyester. This not only looks good but, with the seriously soft fabric, hugs you and the planet. This hoodie is the ultimate in cool comfort.

The second hoodie is a luxurious and chic cross neck design, offering relaxed sophistication. Super soft fabric with a crossover cowl neck and chunky drawstrings, this hoodie will be one of the cosiest tops you’ll ever own. Created from premium, heavyweight yarns it is simply stunning. This design also has thumbholes to keep hands warm and cosy.

Spinback believe in offering well-made clothing – not fast fashion, but sustainable and ethically manufactured clothing for adults. Why not say it with a slogan and visit their website to shop the range at www.spinback.co.uk. There’s a special 10% off any purchase by using the code FIELD10 at checkout.

Find out more on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.