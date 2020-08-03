‘Save Our Scotland’ tartans launched

DESIGNER Clare Campbell has created two tartans for the National Trust for Scotland’s “Save Our Scotland” emergency fundraising campaign.

Campbell, founder of design firm Prickly Thistle, has made a “Hands of the Past” tartan with blue, green, brown and grey tones to represent “the land and buildings that the NTS protects”.

Her “Hands of the Future” tartan has red shades to embody “the love for the treasured places and spaces that the NTS cares for and the passion shown by supporters for the Save Our Scotland campaign”.

The NTS launched its fundraising effort to plug the £28 million hole in its income caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

So far, the campaign has raised £2.5 million.

Just over 2,000 metres of the two tartans will be woven, with all the profits donated to the trust.

The designs have been listed officially by the Scottish Register of Tartans.

Campbell has come up with ideas for how supporters can use the new tartans, with buyers receiving step-by-step instructions to make cushion covers, tote bags, aprons and even a kilt.

She said: “We’re so fortunate to be part of a country that has one of the richest histories in the world and, like the trust, we’re protectors and promoters of the past.

“We feel we have a responsibility to support the ‘Save Our Scotland’ campaign, because when something is gone, often it is irreplaceable, and it is never quite the same again.

“With a project of this nature, all supporters will literally have heritage in their hands.”

Jenny Howard-Coombes, corporate partnerships manager at the NTS, added: “When Clare approached us with her tartan designs, we really felt her passion for the work that we do in caring for and protecting Scotland’s heritage.

“There was a very natural synergy between our organisations and we’ve really enjoyed working with Clare and Prickly Thistle to create a beautiful piece of fabric that will represent this campaign as well as the importance of Scotland’s heritage for years to come.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what buyers of the ‘Save Our Scotland’ tartan craft with their pieces of cloth and we hope to see some really wonderful creations in the near future.”

