Recycled coffee grounds help shape new jacket

Award-winning Scottish activewear and outdoor brand FINDRA has launched the Stroma Technical Jacket, designed using an eco-friendly textile which is made from recycled coffee grounds.

Super lightweight and soft to the touch, Edinburgh-based FINDRA’s performance-wear jacket gives a four-way stretch 10000mm waterproof rating and breathable outer layer, which is perfect for outdoor adventures both big and small.

The jacket’ backing fabric (the next-to-skin membrane backing), the inner lining, is made from tan eco-friendly ‘coffee yarn’.

Made from plastic bottles and coffee grounds, the high-tech yarn is environmentally friendly, de-odorizing, fast drying and naturally UV-resistant.

FINDRA founder Alex Feechan explained: ‘The unique fabric of this jacket is in keeping with FINDRA’s sustainable, innovative ethos. Our customers have been asking us for a jacket since we started out, they wanted the next layer to add to FINDRA’s popular base layers and merino wool tops, and we wanted to give them something extra special.

‘This jacket has been two years in the making and has been tested by elite mountain biker Lee Craigie, so it’s been put through its paces. Lee wore the first version and we made improvements based on what she had to say.’

The end result is incredibly light and folds up super small, which makes it easy to wear, carry and pack. The clever design features a dropped rear hem and draw cord adjusters to protect you from the elements, while the sleeves have internal cuffs with thumb holes and taped seams. Concealed pockets and lightweight, waterproof zips all add up to a stylish yet performance-driven water-repellent jacket.

Alex added: ‘I’ve been wearing the jacket for six months and I love how lightweight it is. it doesn’t restrict movement, protects you from the elements and looks good too. I’m happy to go from the hillside straight to a café wearing it.’