Judy R Clark retrospective opens tomorrow

DESIGNER Judy R Clark is staging a retrospective of her work at Dalkeith Palace near Edinburgh from tomorrow.

Clark has used Scottish heritage fabrics and Gaelic embroidery in her designs since her graduate catwalk collection at Heriot Watt University in 2006.

The exhibition will include a handmade Harris tweed jacket, which secured Clark her internship with fashion designer Alexander McQueen, as well as her latest British tweed collection.

Clark said: “I’m always looking forward to the next design project, so it’s nice to take a pause and look back on where I’ve come from and reflect on my design journey.

“I thought this would be a good opportunity to remember some of my most-treasured pieces and appreciate the creations [that] represent milestones in my career.”

Her exhibition is part of the Inception art show at Dalkeith Palace.

Clark’s twin sister, Chrisine, will also be exhibiting her art at Inception.

Her work has been displayed previously in London, France, and the United States.

Clark hailed the parallels between her designs and her sister’s art, and said some of her clothing had inspired Christine’s work.

Inception runs until Sunday in the grand ballroom at Dalkeith Palace.

Read more stories about Scotland’s thriving fashion scene on Scottish Field’s fashion pages.