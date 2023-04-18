Gray’s School of Art students team up with Braemar Castle

FASHION and textile students from Gray’s School of Art at Robert Gordon University are working with a team from Braemar Castle to create clothes for their fashion show at Aberdeen Art Gallery on 5 May.

Twenty first-year students have worked on the project to create garments that are linked to Braemar Castle.

A total of 42 students from the university will exhibit work at the show.

Elaine Gowans, head of fashion and textiles at Gray’s School of Art, said: “We have been working with Braemar Castle to create a fashion collection that addresses issues of landfill and over-consumerism by re-purposing and upcycling existing garments.

“The saying ‘one man’s rubbish is another man’s treasure’ has been the perfect incentive for this project.

“Understanding the sourcing of – and working with – a variety of different materials has provided real opportunities for innovation and inventions amongst our design students.

“By creating cutting-edge designs, which spread the word about sustainability in the carbon-heavy fashion and textile industries, we are helping to encourage our students to be ethical designers.”

She added: “It has been great to work with the team from Braemar Castle to create a sustainable fashion range and we are looking forward to displaying the fashion collection at the Braemar Castle reopening this autumn.

“We are also delighted to be working in partnership with Aberdeen Art Gallery to host the fashion show in Aberdeen city centre.”

