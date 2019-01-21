From protecting our history to the fashion world

Historic Environment Scotland is Scotland’s leading public body charged, to care, protect and promote the country’s proud past.

But now it’s entered into a partnership with a difference, which will see it enter the fashion world.

HES has collaborated with fashion designer Jeff Garner of label Prophetik on the 2019, Mary Queen of Scots inspired collection and retail range.

Edinburgh Castle’s Great Hall is to host its first ever fashion show, Women of the Crown, on 7 February 2019. Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and American fashion designer, Jeff Garner, from fashion label Prophetik, will pay tribute to the original Royal fashion icon – Mary Queen of Scots.

Women of the Crown will be a catwalk show, showcasing this exclusive collection for the first time before it travels to London Fashion Week. In conjunction with Prophetik, HES will also launch a new range of products inspired by Mary Queen of Scots.

Throughout the event, in the neighboring Queen Anne Room there will be an array of unique Scottish suppliers and brands that have featured within the show and new retail range. Kirkcaldy Linens, Lochcarron of Scotland and Knockando Woolen Mill are among the brands included.

Renowned violinist, Analiza Ching will also perform at the show. With her unique musical talent Analiza has enchanted audiences around the world and performed alongside high profile personalities such as Sir Cliff Richard and Dame Shirley Bassey.

Natasha Troitino, head of retail for HES, said: ‘We are delighted to have this unique opportunity to work with an haute couture international designer to produce a capsule range of products inspired by Mary Queen of Scots.

‘The creation of Jeff Garner’s 2019 collection, based on our historic sites and the story of Mary Queen of Scots, has provided a platform to showcase the rich abundance of creative industries Scotland has to offer, something which HES is passionate about. Along with the release of the film, Mary Queen of Scots, Scotland continues to be celebrated internationally and secure its place within modern culture.’

Jeff Garner’s relationship with Historic Environment Scotland started with a chance meeting at Dressed to Kilt in Houston, TX, where he was inspired to weave the rich history of Scotland into his new collection. HES provided Garner with historical information and resources, alongside the inspiration of their stunning properties, many of which Mary Queen of Scots visited.

Jeff said: ‘Women of the Crown defines a past when young Kings had regents and strong Queens ruled countries and inspired arts. Mary Queen of Scots brought the beauty of fabrics to lighten the castles of Scotland.’