Fashion firm listed for environmental award

FINDRA Clothing has been shortlisted for the Product Scotland Award category in the VIBES – Scottish Environment Business Awards.

This award recognises a business that has developed a product that brings both environmental and business benefits. A total of 36 businesses from across Scotland have been included in the shortlist for the prestigious awards, focusing on inspiring companies to play their part in meeting Scotland’s ambition to be a world leader in tackling climate change.

FINDRA founder Alex Feechan said: ‘At FINDRA, we are committed to producing clothing which combines natural or recycled raw materials with innovative manufacturing, created with zero waste. It is an honour to be shortlisted for this award and to rub shoulders with other fantastic and inspiring businesses.’

FINDRA’s Marin Merino Cowl Neck Top has been shortlisted in the Product Scotland category. The sustainable top, ideal for outdoor activity, is designed in Scotland and made in the UK from ethically sourced merino wool. The natural properties present in merino means it requires less washing than synthetic fibres, further reducing environmental impact.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the awards and the finalists have been selected across 11 categories, which recognise the different ways that sustainable best practice can be implemented. Categories include: Leadership Scotland, Innovating Scotland, Product Scotland, Service Scotland, Hydro Nation Scotland, Circular Scotland, Moving Scotland, Adapting Scotland, Engaging Scotland, Partnership Scotland and Small Business Scotland.

Bob Downes, chair of Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and head of the VIBES judging panel, said: ‘The scale of environmental challenges facing humanity is enormous, with a real urgency to act. The successful businesses of tomorrow will be those who embrace the economic opportunity of sustainable solutions to environmental challenges.

‘VIBES – Scottish Environment Business Awards, linked to SEPA’s ambitious ‘One Planet Prosperity’ strategy, recognise Scotland’s leading businesses who show a real commitment to sustainable goods, products and services through leadership, innovation and ambition.’