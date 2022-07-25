Dressed to Kilt: Don’t miss these fashion photos

THE celebrity Dressed to Kilt fashion show returned to New York on Saturday, with Scottish designers leading the way.

The theme for this year’s show was ““Dress for Adventure: From the Highlands to the Hamptons”.

Singer Edward Reid, who starred in Britain’s Got Talent in 2011, performed at the show.

This year’s event, which raised money for the Navy Seal Foundation, took place at Mill Neck Manor on Long Island.

Built in the early 1920s, the manor is one of the original “Gold Coast Great Gatsby” mansions and has been used as the backdrop for films and TV series since the 1950s.

Brands including Johnnie Walker, Mercedes Benz, and Ralph Lauren have shot videos and photographs on the estate.

Celebrities who have taken to the catwalk at previous Dressed to Kilt shows – which have been running since 2003 – include Andie MacDowell to Ivanka Trump.

Designers featured in this year’s show included Totty Rocks, Walker Slater, Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers, House of Cheviot, Lochcarron of Scotland, Sinclair Duncan Cashmere, Glenisla Kilts, Beira, MacGregor & MacDuff of Glasgow, Gwen Russell, Sara Tiara, Vista Outdoor, Sherlock Holmes Tartan, Harris Tweed Hebrides, and Slanj of Scotland.

