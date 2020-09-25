Borders textile museum holds ‘meet the maker’ events

THE Borders Textile Towerhouse museum in Hawick will hold a series of “Meet the Maker” events to mark its reopening.

The events replace its “Makers’ Market”, which normally takes place in November.

Robin Deas, a designer at The Hawick Tartan Company, will be the first maker to displays his products at the museum, including pleated face masks featuring the Hawick tartan.

The events will begin on 2 October and run until 19 December.

Museum visitors will also be able to see the “Made by Pringle” exhibition, which charts the company’s design history, and “Forgotten Shops of Hawick”, which offers a nostalgic look back through old photographs and memorabilia.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.