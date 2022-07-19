Beira ‘Dressed To Kilt’ in Great Gatsby mansion

SCOTTISH clothing brand Beira will take part in the “Dressed to Kilt” charity fashion show on Long Island in New York on Saturday.

The theme for this year’s show, which has been running since 2003, is “Dress for adventure: from the Highlands to the Hamptons”.

Beira will be showing its Elisie coat, Marina dress, and Elena jacket, which featured in the Luxury for Less television programme on Channel 4.

“This year’s models are strictly under wraps but we are excited to see who will be wearing beautiful Beira,” said the Scottish brand.

“The event aims to promote a more contemporary vision of Scotland and showcase Scottish talent all while raising funds for very worthwhile charities on both sides of the Atlantic.

“They have raised millions of dollars for charities over the past 15 years and we are so very excited to be involved.”

Previous models have included Kelly Brook, Anne Hathaway, and Rod Stewart.

This year’s show will take place on the 86-acre Mill Neck Manor Estate just outside New York City.

Built in the early 1920s, it is one of the original “Gold Coast Great Gatsby” mansions and has been used as the backdrop for films and TV series since the 1950s.

Brands including Johnnie Walker, Mercedes Benz, and Ralph Lauren have shot videos and photographs on the estate.

