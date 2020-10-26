Deeside water is moisturiser’s ‘magic ingredient’

DEESIDE mineral water has been used as the “magic ingredient” in a new luxury moisturising cream.

Fuaraìn, named after the Gaelic word for “spring”, also includes heather and horsetail among its ingredients.

Martin Simpson, managing director of Deeside Mineral Water, said: “Over the years, so many people have told us that the water has made a positive difference to their skin and health and we’ve proven how beneficial it is for skin care.

“That made us want to develop a truly effective, natural skincare range with our spring water as the active ingredient and so Fuaraìn was born.”

The company worked with former Boots brand developer Sarah Clark-Martin and Brian Lamb, Scotland’s longest practicing medical herbalist, to develop the product.

