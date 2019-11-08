PURE Spa & Beauty launch first retail outlet

PURE Spa & Beauty has announced its first retail property in the UK, with the opening of PURE Beauty Zone in Edinburgh.

The day spa chain, who operate over 14 locations across the UK, are set to tap into demand among busy professionals for convenient treatments and offer sustainable 100% natural and affordable beauty products in a dedicated retail space in the heart of Edinburgh.

The 2000 sq ft space located over two floors on Rose Street in the Scottish capital will feature natural, serene and minimalist designs with clean-lined contemporary, warm and modern lighting throughout.

The ground floor will host the retail space with a physical presence on the high street for the PURE Beauty Zone natural marketplace, a concept which PURE launched last year as an online marketplace and with ‘pop ups’ throughout their spa locations.

PURE Beauty Zone will be the leading marketplace in the UK to buy natural beauty products.

Products available include PURE’s own product range, an exclusively designed capsule collection of regenerating aromatherapy based face and body products, with multi tasking benefits.

All PURE beauty and skincare products are made with pure plant oils and antioxidant vitamins and contain no harsh chemicals, parabens or skin irritating foaming agents. PURE beauty and skincare product blends are results driven, multi tasking and enriched with active extracts and antioxidants such as Vitamin E, Retinyl, Kukui Nut Oil and Omega 3, 6, 7 and 9.

Other products available to purchase in PURE Beauty Zone shop include myroo, Tabitha James Kraan, EyeSlices, Pure Savvy and Cosmydor.

All PURE Beauty Zone brands have to conform to a rigorous set of standards developed and tested by PURE around sustainability, natural ingredients, not tested on animals, results driven and affordable.

PURE Spa & Beauty owner Becky Woodhouse said: ‘I’m really passionate about developing our PURE brand as its important people have a go to to buy sustainable 100% natural products, we are constantly working and developing our brands and looking for other like minded brands that we can stock in order to give our customers choice.

‘It’s been a dream to finally get an actual shop location where we can really expand the PURE range. It’s such an exciting time and we are so delighted to showcase to our customers our PURE Beauty Zone – The Natural Marketplace.’

The new premises will also house the company’s headquarters, a new office, meetings and event space to meet the needs of the fast growing company. The new premises in Rose Street takes the company to a total of 15 outlets and the 7th outlet it has opened this year. The company now employs over 200 staff across the UK and will initially employ 10 staff at the Rose Street location.

Becky added: ‘We are extremely excited to be keeping our headquarters in Edinburgh with a lovely brand new office, meetings and events space on the first floor of the new shop in Rose Street.

‘It’s exciting to see the continued fast growth of the company, we have almost doubled in size since 2018 which gives us a great platform to continue to grow and develop both our spa locations and product brands in 2019 and beyond. Watch this space for further exciting developments in the coming months as we continue our high growth strategy, with the aim of positioning the PURE brand as one of the leading spa and beauty brands in the UK”

In addition to a newly opened Bristol location in September, PURE has two outlets in Aberdeen, four in Edinburgh, three in Glasgow, one in Manchester, one in Peterborough and three in London. The company has opened seven new locations this year in Canary Wharf, Peterborough, Purley, Hamilton, Cheadle, Bristol and Edinburgh.

PURE Beauty Zone will be open from 10am-6pm, Tuesday – Saturday at 134 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 3JD. The store is now open. For more information visit www.purebeautyzone.co.uk