Harrods opens is first outlet in Scotland

A London icon has expanded its beauty business outside of England for the first time with the launch of H beauty Edinburgh.

Luxury department store Harrods opened its newest H beauty store at St James Quarter, bringing world-leading experts in beauty, skincare, haircare and wellness to Edinburgh all under one roof.

The opening marks the first ever H beauty to open in Scotland, demonstrating Harrods’ ambitious commitment to bring its expert beauty curation and luxury shopping experience to new communities across the UK.

Each H beauty store is developed with its local beauty community in mind, and this new 20,000 sq.ft. space brings together a diverse portfolio of the most premium and innovative brands – from Dior and Chanel to Augustinus Bader and Sunday Riley.

The flagship opening introduces several new brands to Edinburgh including Morphe, Kylie Skin & Cosmetics, and Westman Atelier, as well as act as the first physical location in Scotland for brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Keys Soulcare, and Kora Organics.

H beauty alsos support local talent through its Born & Bred offering, housing up and coming Scottish brands such as Jamie Genevieve’s sensational makeup brand Vieve, as well as Moo & Yoo, Kingdom Scotland and Lola’s Lashes. An extensive offering of cutting-edge brands are paired with must-have products, expert-driven services, and immersive retail experiences that H beauty is renowned for, such as interactive Play tables and the iconic Champagne Bar.

Annalise Fard, director of beauty at Harrods, commented: ‘As our first ever store in Scotland, the latest H beauty opening in Edinburgh is a hugely exciting milestone for Harrods.

‘After the fantastic response that we’ve had to our previous two H beauty store openings, this launch at St James Quarter marks another significant addition to our leading beauty retail shopping destinations.

‘We’re thrilled to be bringing Harrods’ incredible and innovative beauty offering to Edinburgh, giving beauty lovers throughout the local community the opportunity to play, discover and enjoy.’

Nick Peel, managing director at St James Quarter, said: ‘To be welcoming an incredible brand like Harrods is another example of St James Quarter providing brand new, game-changing experiences for our customers.

‘We want to give our visitors something new to see and do every time they come back to The Quarter, so we can’t wait to see H beauty, a first for Scotland, come to life.’

The latest H beauty launch at St James Quarter follows two successful store openings, the first at Lakeside retail centre in Essex and the second at centre:mk in Milton Keynes. Harrods will continue with its strategic and ambitious plans to deliver its unrivalled H beauty shopping destinations to a wider audience across the UK with two further H beauty stores, due to open in Bristol and Newcastle over the next year.

