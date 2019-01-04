2019 will see a growth in laser tattoo removal

Laser tattoo removal is on track to be a growing trend in aesthetic treatments in 2019, with demand spiralling according to a leading Edinburgh-based practitioner.

Jackie Partridge, co-founder and clinical director at dermalclinic, experienced a 151% increase in laser tattoo removal treatments in 2018.

Demand for laser tattoo removal at the award-winning aesthetic clinic is especially high among individuals in their late 30s, as people seek to remove tattoos they regret.

Jackie believes this trend will continue throughout 2019, and said: ‘With celebrities such as Heidi Klum and Victoria Beckham leading the way, we’ve seen an unprecedented number of clients come to us for help removing unwanted tattoos.

‘This can be for many reasons, including problems around employment and strict dress codes. One of our clients, for example, chose to remove a tattoo on the side of her neck because the job she was applying for had a ‘no visible tattoos’ policy. As she was nearing the end of her tattoo removal course when offered the role, she was able to accept the offer with confidence.’

Exilis, a non-invasive treatment which tightens skin and strengthens collagen, has also soared in popularity. Dermalclinic reported a 47% increase in treatments conducted in 2018 versus 2017. This treatment is particularly popular with females aged around 50 and can be used across the body, with the upper eyelids, jaw, and neck, key treatment areas for 2018.

Looking ahead at 2019, Jackie believes the trend for dermal fillers in lips and noses will continue, but that there will be a larger focus on the lower face – particularly the chin and jaw line.

With various celebrities and reality stars, such as Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson, talking openly about having non-invasive cosmetic surgery in these areas, the emerging trend looks set to grow in the new year.

Dermalclinic co-founder and clinical director Jackie added: ‘2018 has been an incredible year at dermalclinic. It has been really interesting to reflect on which treatments have been the most popular over the year, explore the reasons why and predict whether this will continue in 2019.

‘As the selfie culture endures and instant gratification remains a big focus, people will continue to look at non-invasive ways to enhance their features. Through advances in technology and growing knowledge within the industry, there are now more ways than ever before to help improve confidence and ensure clients achieve the right look for them in a careful, safe way.’

Dermalclinic was awarded several accolades throughout 2018 in recognition for the high quality of work and client care. These include being named ‘Best Cosmetic Clinic’ in Scotland at both the MAC Awards and the Look Awards, and Jackie Partridge being awarded ‘Best Independent Nurse Prescriber’ in Scotland at the Look Awards.

Fostering an international reputation for her expertise, Partridge was also asked to present and demonstrate facial aesthetic techniques at numerous events throughout the year, including the BACN annual conference in Birmingham and the International Beauty Through Science Congress in Sweden. Over the course of the year Partridge presented to over 100 doctors, dentists, nurses and plastic surgeons on a number of treatments, including dermal fillers and lip augmentation.

Multi-award-winning dermalclinic offers state-of-the-art cosmetic treatments performed by medically qualified practitioners, alongside the revolutionary Alevere weight loss therapy. Based in Morningside, Edinburgh, dermalclinic was co-founded by renowned practitioner Jackie Partridge and her husband Jarrod Partridge.

