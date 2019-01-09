New cologne from Jo Malone makes perfect scents

Make one of your resolutions this New Year to find the perfect scent.

The latest addition to Jo Malone’s Cologne Intense family has just launched and is an intriguing blend of bronze wood and leather. This smoky and warm fragrance is enlivened by the addition of vibrant juniper, refreshing grapefruit and a twist of vetiver.

Priced at £120 for 100ml or £75 for 50ml it’s a treat that can be layered with other Jo Malone scents to suit your mood. Try it with Wood Sage & Sea Salt for a fresh, woody fragrance, enlivened by the freshness of sea salt. Or, combine with Myrrh & Tonka for an oriental twist. Classic Pomegranate Noir is also a great option for a sensual and intensely warm fragrance.

If you find that you’re a fan of Myrrh & Tonka then you’ll be delighted to hear that there’s a decadent new candle and a luxurious body crème available in the fragrance. Both are available now, the candle is priced at £56 and the body crème at £62.

www.jomalone.co.uk