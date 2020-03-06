How to put a healthy glow on your face

Chamomile Sanctuary is tucked away in the heart of the West End of Edinburgh.

Heading down the stairs into the womb-like relaxation room I felt the strains of the day start to melt away, and I hadn’t even started my treatment yet.

My visit was to test run the new Medik8 Facial and I was lucky enough to be one of the first people to try it out. Medik8’s philosophy for great skin is simply vitamin C, sunscreen and vitamin A. Medik8 pride themselves on their sustainability, using vegan-friendly formulas which are never tested on animals.

My therapist, Sarah, took the time to ask me about my skin and what I hoped to achieve, before selecting just the right products to ensure I got the best out of my experience. Combining results and relaxation this treatment already sounded right up my street.

Sarah chose a bespoke mix of the deep hydration and platinum facial to ensure that my skin benefited from the treatment while I relaxed on the heated bed. Beginning with a micellar cleansing water to remove all traces of dirt and make up, a lipid balance cleansing oil and calmwise soothing cleanser left my skin feeling clean as a new pin. The bamboo micro polish exfoliated without irritating my sensitive skin.

Age defying facial oil was followed up by time to enjoy some pure relaxation while the bio-cellulose recovery mask. This mask infuses the skin with intensely moisturising serum, leaving the complexion glowing. The treatment was rounded off with a big boost of vitamin C with the C-Tetra eye, C-Tetra intense and daily radiance vitamin C including an SPF 30 to protect my skin from the city that I was about to return to.

Sarah was happy to chat over recommendations for my sensitive skin and made me feel at ease throughout my treatment.

Wishing I could return to the comfort of the relaxation room but knowing I had to return to the office, I grudgingly ascended the stairs and re-entered the real world, safe in the knowledge that I was doing so with a spring in my step and a healthy glow on my face.

The Chamomile Medik* Facial costs £70.

Chamomile Sanctuary, 4 Alva Street, Edinburgh, EH2 4QG.

Tel: 0131 220 1000

www.chamomilesanctuary.com