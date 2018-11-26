Tickets set to go on sale for The Steamie at Hogmanay

It’s been a Scottish favourite for decades – and The Steamie is coming to the SSE Hydro next Hogmany.

Neil Laidlaw and Jason Haigh-Ellery present The Steamie, which has been a massive hit since it was first written by Tony Roper 31 years ago.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, for the production in 2019. It will run on Sunday, 29 December at 6pm, Monday 30 December at 7.30pm, and Tuesday 31 December at 1 and 5pm.

It will feature a bigger cast, bigger sets and more songs and music than ever before.

In a spectacular new production designed specifically for the SSE Hydro, a new cast – to be announced – bring a scaled up Steamie to entertain audiences with its humour, pathos and grit as the ladies play out their Hogmanay traditions in the Wash House.

In what will be an unforgettable night, the audience joins the ladies of the Glasgow wash house, as they get their washing done before the Hogmanay bells. Dolly, Magrit, Doreen and Mrs Culfeathers laugh, cry and sing their way through the last day of the year – with a little help from the not so handy Andy.

The Steamie is a Scottish theatrical classic; an ode to the hard working women of the 1950’s and to a bygone Glasgow. The young Doreen envisions a new future, while Mrs Culfeathers looks back to the past – the play is a snapshot of a society, of a time and a cross section of strong women, all rolled into Roper’s hilarious comedy.

Writer and director, Tony Roper said: ‘Ever since I saw Still Game at the Hydro I’ve been hoping to take The Steamie there. Set on Hogmanay, it’ll be particularly special presenting it at this time of year.

‘The laughter, tears and wonderful grit of the women touches audiences and makes it a favourite night out. We’re working up the songs and the staging of it to fill the arena. All the characters and stories you love with a whole lot of extras – it’s going to be stupendously spectacular.’

Tony is a Scottish actor, comedian, writer, playwright and director who first wrote The Steamie in 1987 and directed the 25th anniversary production in 2012. As an actor his first major role was in Scotch and Rye and he is most recognizable as Jamesie Cotter from Rab C Nesbitt.

Tony’s other plays include Paddies Market, a conceptual sequel to The Steamie, and Rikki and Me, a play about the comedy actor Rikki Fulton. He has written two novels based on Rikki Fulton’s character Rev I.M Jolly. His autobiography I’ll No Tell You Again, was published in 2014. He will appearing in Cinderella at the Kings Theatre Glasgow this Christmas as one of the Ugly Sisters.

This is the fourth time Neil Laidlaw has produced a tour of The Steamie, first in 2009 and then the 25th Anniversary Tour in 2012 and its 30th Anniversary Tour in 2017. Originally from Burntisland, Neil is now based in London’s West End. Recent successes include co-producing the award winning Oslo at the Pinter Theatre in the West End and the new British musical The Grinning Man at Trafalgar Studios. He has just announced the first UK tour of a brand new stage adaptation of Captain Corelli’s Mandolin premiering in April of 2019.

Neil has said: ‘The Steamie is one of the greatest Scottish plays which has captured the hearts of many across Scotland. I hope we are setting a new tradition presenting it at Hogmanay, when it is set. I am extremely proud to have had the opportunity to be associated with it in the past and am very excited to be taking it to the SSE Hydro in a brand new version which we are all working on like crazy.’

Tickets on sale on Friday 30 November at 10am from https://www.thessehydro.com/events or the box office on 0844 395 4000.