The town where it’s all light on the night

A Scottish town is set to trip the light fantastic this month.

In partnership with Kirkcudbright Festival of Light and Museums Galleries Scotland, Kirkcudbright Galleries is holding two events to kickstart the Festival of Light next week.

The evening workshop offers members of the public, from all ages, a chance to create their own lantern illuminations which will be incorporated into the festival weekend. The late-night gallery opening on Thursday 10 October will provide visitors with a chance to visit all exhibitions at night, before going out and exploring the lights around the town.

‘A Town of Light’ Miniature House Lantern Making Workshops at Kirkcudbright Galleries on Wednesday 9 October. Kirkcudbright Galleries will teach attendees how to create beautiful miniature house shaped lanterns. The workshop is free but is limited to 20 spaces. Reserve aplace now at www.kirkcudbrightgalleries.org.uk

The workshops are divided into time slots, participants only need to attend one slot to make a lantern. The workshops are 1 hour 15 minutes in length each, and the first session is from 5pm to 6.15pm, with the second session starting at 6.30pm to 7.45pm. The House Lantern workshop is led by Festival of Light organiser Pauline Saul.

The Lanterns made during these workshops will be houses for a special display in the Soaperie Gardens. Participants are welcome to collect their houses and take them home at the end of The Festival of Light Event. Due to house structures being more complex, the workshop is suited to teenagers and adults. However, families and younger children are welcome to join if a responsible adult is present.

On the next evening, the second event Kirkcudbright Galleries is hosting in partnership with the Festival is the Kirkcudbright Festival of Light Launch Evening at The Galleries on Thursday 10 October from 7pm to 9pm.

Come along for thelate-night Gallery opening before going out to enjoy the delights of Kirkcudbright and our illuminated artists’ town. See the exhibitions in a new light and explore our magical building at night.

Welcoming introduction to the Illuminaire at 7.15pm, light refreshments and live music with all galleries open for viewing. The launch evening is a free event and is open to all members of the public.

Kirkcudbright Illuminaire Festival of Light is organised by Kirkcudbright Summer Festivities.

Dumfries and Galloway Council’s chair of communities committee Andy Ferguson said: ‘We are excited for the 2019 Festival of Light Illuminaire to take place in Kirkcudbright, it is a celebration of the enchanting natural light and water reflections which the town exhibits in its natural landscape around Autumn. It is fantastic to see the community spirit thrive and for local venues around town to get involved.’

Lucy Casot, CEO Museums Galleries Scotland, said: ‘We are delighted to fund the Town of Light lantern making workshop and launch evening at the galleries. The partnership between Kirkcudbright Festival of Light and Kirkcudbright Galleries is a wonderful example of organisations working together to create exciting events for their local area.

‘These events offer a unique visitor interaction with The Galleries and is a creative celebration of Kirkcudbright for inhabitants and tourists.’