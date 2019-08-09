The pies have it for Galloway Country Fair

Thousands of visitors are set to descend on the picturesque grounds of Drumlanrig Castle next weekend for Galloway Country Fair.

And to whet their appetites; a world champion baker from Dumfries has prepared an exclusive Galloway Scotch Pie for revellers.

Kerr Little from The Little Bakery, Dumfries, visited the Estate recently to serve up a batch of his award winning pies – and they’ve been given the seal of approval from four-year-old Holly Brynes.

It’s not just Scotch pies on offer across the weekend of 17 and 18 August, as the Fair is a real treat for avid foodies – with the spotlight firmly on Dumfriesshire suppliers.

The culinary whizz with a passion for Galloway Beef, will be giving Fair-goers an exclusive taste of recipes making the most of the native cattle breed, which have been developed in conjunction with the Galloway Cattle Society.

Anna Fergusson, Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate manager, said: ‘Whether you are trying, buying, watching or participating – food is one of our favourite offerings at the Fair and we proudly offer something for all tastes.

‘We’re delighted to have both Kerr and Fraser showcasing Real Galloway Beef in various dishes – including award-winning Scotch pies, which will be a real treat for visitors. And with live demonstrations provided by Fraser Cameron, Auldgirth Inn, Forager Amy Rankine, Crafty Gin Distillery and Ninefold Rum – visitors will be able to take top Galloway culinary tips home with them.’

This year’s event will also have a high-octane headline performance from quad bike stunt man Paul Hannam and World Champion trail bike rider Dougie Lampkin MBE will also be thrilling visitors with breath-taking jumps.

Regular attendees to the Dumfriesshire Fair, sponsored my Muirhall Energy, won’t be disappointed as a number of event favourites will return for 2019. From Elite Falconry displays, Borderlines fishing demos, and horse whisperer Grant Basin to Stars Dog Agility and Terrier Racing, Galloway Country Fair caters for all.

Visit www.gallowaycountryfair.co.uk for further information