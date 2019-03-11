The great escape underway at Dundas Castle

It’s the latest craze that’s taking over venues all over the country – escape rooms.

Luxury exclusive-use venue, Dundas Castle has launched an exhilarating Escape Room offering, in partnership with event management agency, Maximillion.

Available for groups of six to ten participants, the bespoke Escape Room option is installed as a completely unique breakout room in the venue, with the choice of three different themes. Participants can choose from Abandoned Hospital in the Castle’s atmospheric 16th century Auld Keep, Castle Crime Scene in one of the venue’s 17 bedrooms, or Office Lockdown in the Library.

The chosen room is set up with décor to suit the theme, and teams are given a specific brief before entering. Once the door is locked behind them, they have one hour and must work together to search through props and paperwork to work out the chain of events and codes to break out of the room.

Organisers can choose one room option, or for competitive events, groups can be split into teams and rotated through two or three rooms, with the winning team the one that escapes out of all the rooms in the lowest combined time.

Ideal for corporate events and private parties, the activity can be booked for any day and at any time, allowing for a daytime breakout event with a difference in the Castle or spooky night time experience in the Auld Keep.

Louise Andrew, general manager at Dundas Castle said: ‘This is a fun and exciting new option for our guests, and is perfect for team building. The Escape Room can be installed in any room in the Castle, but it’s hard to beat the eerie abandoned hospital theme in the Auld Keep. It really is the ideal location for a truly adrenaline-charged experience.’

Ross Gardiner, operations manager at Maximillion added: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to add this unique activity to our ever-growing portfolio of events and experiences, and we can’t think of a better venue than Dundas Castle to really enhance and bring these themes to life for guests. We have themes and content available for both corporate team building groups as well as for private group bookings.’

Dundas Castle is situated just 10 minutes from Edinburgh Airport and only 20 minutes from Edinburgh city centre.

Visit www.dundascastle.co.uk for more details.

Pricing for individual events is available on request.