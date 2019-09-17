Take flight for a fantastic day out this Saturday

Motorbike stunt shows, trail bike jumps and stunts, vintage vehicles, kites and birds of prey displays are set to entertain visitors this weekend.

They’re all part of the National Museum of Flight’s Wheels and Wings Show at the East Lothian attraction this Saturday, 21 September.

Three-times motorcycle trials world champion Steve Colley will perform a range of hair-raising stunts in two special shows, while former European bike trail champion, Aaron Duke’s No Limits Cycle Show will entertain spectators with a selection of extreme jumps and stunts.

Birds of prey displays featuring Steller’s sea eagles, a bald eagle and a white backed griffin vulture will showcase nature’s wings in action, with additional colourful aerial entertainment provided by the Kite Club of Scotland. Children bringing their teddy bears to the event will be able to send them skyward on a kite, to then be released to parachute gently back to earth.

Over 100 classic vehicles will be on show, ranging from 1960s sports cars to vintage fire and traction engines. Marking 60 years since the first Mini rolled off the production line, the Edinburgh and Lothians Mini Owners Club will showcase a selection of Minis from across the decades.

Visitors will be able to roll around in a giant zorb ball* and to take a ride on an Segway. Families can also improve their mountain biking skills on a special pump track comprising bumps and banked turns, with tips available from British Cycling certified coaches. Smaller children will be able to test their cycling skills on balance bikes and there will be ride-on planes and fire engines for toddlers to enjoy.

Former Concorde First Officer, Tony Yule, will share his experiences of working on this supersonic icon and visitors can learn about flying a microlight. There will also be craft activities for families.

Entry to the Wheels and Wings Show allows visitors to explore the Museum’s fascinating aviation collections including its historic Second World War aircraft hangars, which are packed with exciting displays telling the stories of military and civil aviation over the past century.

They can also learn more about flight and piloting skills in the family friendly Fantastic Flight gallery with its interactive exhibits and can learn about the fascinating story of the R.34 airship in the Fortunes of War exhibition and by having a go at the Record Breakers family trail. This year marks the centenary of the airship’s record-breaking double crossing of the Atlantic.

Steve McLean, general manager at the National Museum of Flight, said:’Our Wheels and Wings Show is packed with family fun for all ages, from motor and trail bikes, kites and crafts to vintage vehicles, birds of prey and more.

‘It’s an exciting way to learn about flight, engineering and some fascinating periods in Scottish history and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of visitors to this year’s event.’

The Wheels and Wings Show at the National Museum of Flight is open from 10am until 5pm. Tickets: Adult £14.50, Conc £12.50, Child £9.50 (under 5s free). Family ticket £38 (2 adults and 2 children). National Museums Scotland members free. Parking £4.

Tickets include Museum admission and can be booked online at www.nms.ac.uk