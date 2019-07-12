Nature inspires a new exhibition at art gallery

A Scottish gallery is welcoming an intriguing new exhibition called A Walk in the Woods, beginning this weekend.

This exhibition at Lille Art Gallery in Milngavie came about after a group of former textile design students came to together to create this quilt collection with one central theme. The group, Turning Point Art Textiles, is comprised of eight artists based across central Scotland and they have exhibited work all across Europe.

It was inspired by the natural world and is made up of a collection of quilts decorated with different aspects of nature including Leaves, Trees, Song of the Clyde and Pattern in the Environment.

The centrepiece of the display is dominated by 12 suspended quilt panels from the ceiling, offering the illusion of A Walk in the Woods.

In addition to the collections inspired by nature, there are also collections called Turnings and Castings which were influenced by industrialisation and the built environment. These were taken from a project called Sayings and a recent collection called “Star Struck”.

The Chair of East Dunbartonshire Leisure & Culture Trust, Sandy Marshall said: ‘The idea behind the nature-inspired central installation is to reflect our current concerns about the environment and to remind us of the fragility of nature’s beauty and it works beautifully.’

This exhibition’s connection to the environmental issues we face today creates an even greater depth to its beautiful display. This offers an awareness of these concerns as well as an appreciation for the fantastic artwork.

A Walk in the Woods runs from Saturday 13 July until Thursday 8 August. It is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10am–1pm and 2–5pm.