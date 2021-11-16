National Museum of Rural Life hosting creative fun

Festive fun for all the family is coming to the National Museum of Rural Life.

The museum, located in Wester Kittochside, Philipshill Road, East Kilbride is hosting a number of workshops with willow creations at the heart of them, just in time for Christmas.

The first is a Willow Star Workshop with Anna Cross, taking place on November 26, from 10.15am–12.45pm, and from 2-4.30pm.

Kick off the festive season by weaving a spectacular willow star with artist Anna Cross. In these half-day workshops for adults, both beginners and seasoned crafters alike will learn how to create their own beautiful decoration.

A stylish alternative to traditional Christmas wreaths, you’ll want to display your large willow star year after year.

The cost is £35, suitable for adults (age 16+).

The following day, a children’s workshop is taking place, offering the chance to make a willow decoration. This is running from 2.30-4pm.

Keen to learn more about the art of willow weaving? Then book a place on this 1.5 hour-long workshop with Anna Cross, suitable for children age 10+ with an accompanying adult.

Anna will show you how to weave and decorate your very own willow star decoration to take home, perfect for hanging in your room or on the Christmas tree.

The cost is £10 per child, suitable for ages 10+. Advanced booking is essential

Also taking place are festive family crafts on November 27 and 27, from 10.30am-4pm on the Saturday, and 10.30am-3.30pm on the Sunday. This is free with pre-booked museum admission.

There will be festive family activities across the weekend, from drop-in craft sessions to a children’s willow weaving workshop with Anna Cross, the artist who created the museum’s willow sculpture trail.

The museum is open daily from 10am-5pm.

The family programming is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and for more details or to book a place on any of these events, visit HERE.