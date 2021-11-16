Spring Fling organisers launch new winter art and craft fair

This weekend there’s the chance to browse and buy beautiful paintings, pottery, jewellery and much more direct from around 30 artists and craft makers.

The Winter Art and Craft Fair takes place at Easterbrook Hall, Dumfries, on Saturday and Sunday – bringing together members of Dumfries and Galloway’s Uplands CIC arts development agency

It’s a brand new event from the people behind the immensely popular annual Spring Fling open studios weekend, which takes place all across Dumfries and Galloway.

Joanna Jones, Upland assistant director, said: ‘Our new Winter Art and Craft Fair is a great place to find unusual, beautiful gifts to suit every taste and pocket – all created by the by the sort of artists and makers we select for Spring Fling.

‘We’ll have dozens of stalls with artists and makers of all kinds who you can meet and chat to about their work.

‘Much of it is inspired by Scotland and often by the character, wildlife, the land and seascapes of Dumfries and Galloway itself.

‘It’s a real pleasure for us to be able to stage a fair at this time of year, when people are on the lookout for gifts that are truly special.

‘It’s also a great way to support creative people and to support local businesses.’

Among the attractions will be:

Pottery and ceramics from Fitch & McAndrew, Clare Dawdry, Heather Armstrong, Julian Francis and Andrew Adair.

Paintings, drawings, original prints and other visual art by Hazel Campbell, Pamela Grace, Bella Green, Suzanne Stuart Davies, Sarah Stewart, Davy Brown, Hugh Bryden, Val Macadam, Gail Kelly, Denise Zygadlo, Helen Walsh, Lucy Hadley, Jilly Henderson, Sue Thomas.

Jewellery by Natalie Vardey, Lisa Rothwell Young, Jesse Ball.

Hats, clothes, cushions and other textiles by Morag Macpherson, Jo Gallant, Laura Derby, Janet Ibbotson, Kay Ribbens.

Wooden mobiles, furniture and clocks by Jay Rubinstein, Daniel Lacey and Peter Machell.

Glassware by Amanda Simmons.

The event is being staged by Upland in partnership with Dumfries and Galloway Council as part of its drive to promote local shopping initiatives and boost the regional economy.

It’s also part of the work by both organisations to help generate post-pandemic opportunities for the creative sector.

Measures will be in place to ensure the event is COVID-secure.

The Winter Art and Craft Fair will run in the Main Hall, Easterbrook Hall, The Crichton, Bankend Road, Dumfries, on Saturday November 20 from 1-6pm and Sunday November 21 from 10am-5pm.

See the Upland website at www.weareupland.com for more details.