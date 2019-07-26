Majestic Blair Castle archive goes on tour

Historic artefacts from the Blair Castle archives are available to view over the summer as part of two new exhibitions.

Included in the Wild & Majestic: Romantic Visions of Scotland at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh, are objects from the Victorian era and relics relating to the Jacobites are on display at Perth Museum and Art Gallery as part of the Jacobite Clans exhibition.

Running until 10 November, Wild & Majestic: Romantic Visions of Scotland features items including a collection of jewellery made from deer’s teeth and set in gold and enamel, a stags skull trophy shot by the sixth Duke of Atholl in 1849, a steel armour gauntlet worn by Lord Glenlyon at the Eglinton tournament in 1839 from circa 1560, and a brooch belonging to Lord Glenlyon which depicts the Wild Man of Atholl and was worn by Queen Victoria when she visited the iconic castle in 1844.

Other items relating to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are available to view at the exhibition include; the rifle used by Prince Albert while stalking on the Atholl Estate in 1844, the register of game shot in the 1844 season, including the entries relating to Prince Albert, a note of money left by Prince Albert for the ghillies of the Atholl Estate and a bracelet with a portrait of Queen Victoria, given to Anne Duchess of Atholl in 1852.

Julia Sim, head of sales and marketing at Blair Castle and Gardens, said: ‘It is fantastic to be involved in this exciting new exhibition, allowing people from across Scotland to see these historic items.

‘Queen Victoria loved Blair Castle and visited several times, so we are really pleased to have the opportunity to share the stories of these trips through the National Museum of Scotland.’

Summer 2019 marks the 330th anniversary of the Battle of Killiecrankie. To coincide with this, Perth Museum and Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of artefacts exploring the Jacobites in Perthshire.

Focusing on the clans and families of Perthshire, the exhibition will reveal the hidden stories and features a significant number of items from Blair Castle including a Jacobite rosette used for access to secret meetings which include the names of 74 Jacobites executed and gloves worn by Bonnie Prince Charlie.

Julia continued: ‘The Jacobites form a huge part of Blair Castle and Perthshire history. From the ‘Burning of Strathearn’ to battles like Killiecrankie, Perthshire families found themselves caught up in huge conflicts and we are delighted to play our part in telling these stories through the eyes of the Atholl family and their belongings.’

More information about Wild & Majestic: Romantic Visions of Scotland at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh, is available at www.nms.ac.uk/exhibitions-events/exhibitions/national-museum-of-scotland/wild-and-majestic

More information about the Jacobite Clan exhibition at Perth Museum and Art Gallery, is available at www.culturepk.org.uk/whats-on/jacobite-clans-exhibition