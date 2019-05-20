Fun and games at a celebration of arts

A new generation of artists and makers will be presenting everything from a mini puppet circus to luxury wedding tiaras this weekend.

It comes as part of Spring Fling 2019 visual art festival (Friday 25 to Bank Holiday Monday, 27 May).

Each year Scotland’s premier open studios weekend, and its parent organisation Upland, run schemes to provide a platform to celebrate emerging talent across Dumfries and Galloway.

Among the young creative taking part this year will be Emily Tough, a 3D artist who graduated last year likes to use recycled materials to create woodwork, jewellery, collage and puppets.

Visitors to her studio will be able to see her automated performance sculpture The Illustrated Circus, a colourful big top filled with handmade puppet characters including a ringmaster, clowns, acrobats, stilt walkers and even a lion.

And Sarah Rogers will be launching a new range at Spring Fling some of which will include bridal tiaras and hairpieces.

Visit www.spring-fling.co.uk for more details.