Free circus tickets for disabled Scottish children

Free tickets to a winter circus extravaganza are being made available for disabled children in Scotland.

Caudwell Children, the national charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families, has announced that it has a limited number of free family tickets available for three performances of Winter Circus Extravaganza in Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh.

The shows have been created for children who are new to the spectacle of live performance, or who struggle to sit and concentrate.

Charity bosses say the friendly and relaxed show promises to amaze and uplift the whole family.

Presented and performed by Circus Starr, a touring circus boasting world-class professional artists from across the globe, the shows will take place at:

Portobello Town Hall, Portobello High Street, Edinburgh, EH15 1AF, at 4pm on Sunday 20 January,.

Marryat Hall, City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BG, at 7pm on Monday 21 January.

Partick Burgh Hall, 9 Burgh Hall St, Glasgow, G11 5LN, at 7pm on Tuesday 22 January.

Tickets are available to families with disabled children on a first come, first served basis.

Victoria Bruce, senior regional family services coordinator for Caudwell Children in Scotland, thinks it’s a fantastic opportunity for disabled children to experience the excitement of the circus.

She explained: ‘It’s going to be great fun for all those who attend the show and it will be a relaxed performance which children of all abilities can enjoy together.

‘The audience will be dazzled by flying aerialists, exhilarated by daring acrobats, and overjoyed by acts that feature low wires, parallel bars and roller skating.

‘Parents will also be pleased to know that there will be no scary clowns and the show will be animal free!”

‘I would urge parents and carers of disabled children in each area to secure their tickets now to avoid disappointment.’

Tickets for the show have been provided by Digby Brown Solicitors, the award winning law firm with offices across Scotland.

Victoria is delighted that they chose to donate tickets to the charity.

She said: ‘Circus Starr is a Social Enterprise and they operate a unique donated ticket programme. The scheme allows children to attend free shows thanks to the generous support of local businesses.

‘Digby Brown bought the tickets through the programme and then donated them back to a number of charities of their choice. It’s great for businesses to ‘give back’ to their community in this way and we’re so pleased that they thought of us.’

To reserve tickets email either: pamela.edmiston@caudwellchildren.com or Victoria.bruce@caudwellchildren.com

Caudwell Children’s Family Support Programme has been developed in Scotland with funding support from the Big Lottery.