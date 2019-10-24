Fair play to support two worthy charities

A charity Christmas fair to raise money for CLIC Sargent and RSABI is set to take place.

Taking place at Easterbrook Hall, in The Crichton, Dumfries, there will be a host of stalls selling festive food, drink, unique gifts and clothing.

It’s a great place to find Christmas gifts – and shop to give.

On sale will be a variety of gifts, including presents for gifts for bridge players, card games and jigsaws; highly realistic artificial flowers; handmade personalised appliqued products including towels, swimming bags and aprons; a series of little vegetable cook books and a recipe book for doggie treats; a unique range of British food and drink; handpainted glassware; hand smocked children’s dresses; natural oil wax balm; Scottish honey; handcrafted gemstone jewellery; health and beauty products; designs in slate; handcrafted, contemporary silver jewellery and luxurious Scottish cashmere and home décor accessories.

The foodhall will feature a variety of delicious goodies, including smoked venison, Scotch beef, chicken and duck; Chinese tea grown, picked and processed in Scotland; homemade jams, chutney, tablet and ginger wine; homemade dhocolates; puddings and cheesecakes; smoked salmon and confectionery.

There will also be a tombola, raffle and other interesting stalls.

The event will be supporting RSABI – Supporting People in Scottish Agriculture, and Young Lives vs Cancer from CLIC Sargent.

CLIC Sargent is the UK’s leading cancer and leukaemia charity, CLIC Sargent is committed to providing care and support to young people and their families. The donation is going specifically towards the Homes from Home Scheme in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

RSABI supports people from Scottish agriculture emotionally, practically and financially in times of need, to those previously and currently involved in farming and crofting. In recent years RSABI has experienced a surge in demand for services and is very active in Dumfries and Galloway, supporting 141 households last year at a cost in excess of £116,000 in direct financial support.

Taking place from 4–7.30pm, on Monday 18 November, entry is £6 and includes a welcome cocktail by Demijohn, and canapés. Then on Tuesday 19 November, a second day will run, from 10am–3.30pm. Entry is £4 with the restaurant open for coffee and lunches