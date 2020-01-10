Exhibition celebrate’s Scotlands top female scientists

The Royal Society of Edinburgh, Scotland’s National Academy, has installed its popular Women in Science in Scotland photographic exhibition in Glasgow’s Mitchell Library.

Featuring some of Scotland’s most prominent women scientists, the exhibition, which ran from April to December last year at the RSE’s offices in Edinburgh, celebrates 26 RSE Fellows, all of whom are pioneers and leaders in their respective fields.

The women hold an object that represents their inspiration to become a scientist or that illustrates their scientific journey. The portraits are accompanied with an explanation of the object and thoughts from the women on why they became, and what they like about being, a scientist.

Several of the women featured are based at the universities of Glasgow and Strathclyde. From the University of Glasgow this includes: Professor Sheila Rowan, Scotland’s Chief Scientific Adviser and Professor of Experimental Physics; Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, Vice Principal and Head of College of Medical Veterinary and Life Sciences; and Professor Muffy Calder, Professor of Computing Science and Head of the College of Science and Engineering.

From the University of Strathclyde there is: Professor Dame Anne Glover, President of the RSE and Special Advisor to the Principal; Professor Karen Faulds, Head of Bionanotechnology and Analytical Research Section; Professor Eva Hevia, Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry; Professor Becky Lunn, Head of the Centre for Ground Engineering and Energy Geosciences; and Professor Mandy MacLean; Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences. Retired Professor of Dermatology, Rona MacKie, formerly of the University of Glasgow, is also featured.

RSE Chief Executive, Dr Rebekah Widdowfield said: ‘Taking this exhibition to Glasgow is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue to raise the profile of some of the best and most brilliant scientists living and working in Scotland today. Our thanks to the Mitchell Library for helping us celebrate these incredible women and for hopefully inspiring the next generation of scientists in Scotland.”

Glasgow Life Head of Communities & Libraries, Andrew Olney said: ‘We are delighted to host The Women in Science in Scotland exhibition at the Mitchell Library over the coming months and to help showcase some of Scotland’s most prominent women scientists many of whom are based at the universities of Glasgow and Strathclyde.

‘The exhibition looks fantastic, reading these amazing women’s stories and hearing about their scientific journey is incredible. We hope they act as a catalyst to inspire future generations to pursue a career in science.’

The photographs were taken by freelance photographer Ian Georgeson. A two-day session was held at the Mitchell Library for the scientists based at the universities of Glasgow and Strathclyde.

The Women in Science in Scotland exhibition will be on display at the Mitchell Library in Glasgow until 7 March. A version of the exhibition is also on display at Edinburgh Airport until the end of January.