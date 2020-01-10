Brighten your home this new year with houseplants

The New Year provides us with an ideal reason to revitalise our homes, bringing with it a sense of renewal and the promise of spring.

However, once the Christmas decorations are taken down for another year, rooms can often seem bare and unloved, after a season of being dressed to impress for the festivities.

Give your home a much-needed refresh with quick and easy additions that mean you won’t have to pick up a paint brush to bring a splash of colour – houseplants!

A wellbeing wonder, these bold botanicals are a style statement that won’t go out of fashion. Create your very own spa like sanctuary, with a bathroom haven to relax and unwind in – also the perfect space for a digital detox whilst indulging in some Sunday self-care.

The expert team at Dobbies Garden Centres have something for every room in your house, plus the all new range of EasyCare plants make it even simpler to keep your greens glowing.

Houseplant buyer at Dobbies Garden Centres, Claire Bishop, said: ‘The EasyCare plants do just what they say on the tin, being super easy to look after, with no complex care techniques to learn or instructions to remember.

‘One of the questions I get asked the most is how to avoid killing houseplants, so this collection is perfect for anyone who isn’t naturally green fingered or wants a low maintenance plant that doesn’t need lots of time and attention.

‘All plants in the range are good for up to 45 days without light or water, so they will still be there to greet you when you get home from any holidays! One of the things I loved most about the EasyCare range is that they are all potted in sustainable coir soil made from 100% coconut husk. This ensures long term stability of soil texture, enhanced root health and makes them an even greener addition to your home.

‘Ensure your home is a serene and calm space to beat the winter blues by using houseplants to add stylish accents. Positioned in pots, baskets, or trailing from a shelf they make a beautiful interior statement.’

Whether in your kitchen, lounge or the bathroom there are indoor greenery available in all shapes and sizes, from Elephant Ears to Elephant’s Foot, and Butterfly Palms to Peacock Plants, there’s something for everyone.

Find out more at www.Dobbies.com.