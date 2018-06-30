Baxters performs drone stunt to mark 150th anniversary

Baxters performed an ambitious stunt to mark its 150th anniversary and raise awareness of the upcoming Baxters Loch Ness Marathon & Festival of Running.

The food group’s Fochabers factory in Moray provided a picturesque backdrop for a drone shot with 150 staff taking part.

Staff recreated the marathon logo and 150th limited edition soup can in a giant aerial poster.

The 150 employees who took part have signed up to run in either the Marathon, River Ness 10k or 5k events for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Audrey Baxter, executive chairman and Group CEO at Baxters, said: ‘We’re extremely proud to be the title sponsor of the Loch Ness Marathon once more in what is a very special year for us as we celebrate our 150th anniversary.

‘Just as we have evolved through four generations of family ownership, we’ve seen the event grow and grow in this spectacular location in the Scottish Highlands, which we have been lucky enough to call home since 1868.

‘We applaud everyone taking part in the race, from the novice joggers, to the seasoned runners, and families of all ages, and would like to thank our employees, especially those running on the big day, for their continued support.”

The stunt was managed by Scottish media producer Airborne Lens who had under 60 minutes to capture the footage.

The Baxters Loch Ness Marathon follows a spectacular point-to-point route alongside the world famous Loch Ness, starting in an atmospheric moorland setting between Fort Augustus and Foyers.

It continues through stunning Highland scenery along the south-eastern shores of Loch Ness, across the River Ness, finishing in Inverness, capital city of the Highlands.

Race director Malcolm Sutherland, said: ‘We are delighted to be marking our longstanding relationship with Baxters and this moment goes a long way to capturing this special relationship as a moment in history.

‘Guaranteed entry into this year’s Baxters Loch Ness Marathon is still available until this Sunday 1st July so we are urging anyone who is interested in joining us for our spectacular event and the 150th Baxters celebrations, to sign up now.

‘You don’t have to have run a marathon before, there’s still time to train for it if you fancy taking up a new challenge or you can tackle one of the shorter routes instead.’

Guaranteed entry for the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon is available until midnight this Sunday 1 July at www.lochnessmarathon.com.

After this date, marathon entry is available via the official charities and for international and club runners until Monday 3 September, which is also the closing date for the 10K and 5K races.