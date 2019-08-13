Axe throwers lay down gauntlet to the public

There’s a big, bold new attraction in town at this year’s Cowal Highland Gathering – axe throwing.

The event is normally renowned for the additional entertainment it provides alongside the traditional Highland dancing, piping and heavy athletics.

The Braveheart Axe Throwing Club from Glasgow, which ranks as Scotland’s premier axe throwing team and boasts tournament wins around the world, has signed up to be what is sure to be a big draw on Gathering Saturday.

Sponsored by Tilhill Forestry, the challenge will be laid down to anyone brave enough to try it – throw an axe and see if you can make it stick in the target.

Don’t panic kids and grandparents – you can join in too! There’s no age limit because the younger/less strong participants can try their hand at throwing a smaller hatchet instead of an axe.

Cowal Highland Gathering chair Ronnie Cairns explained that he was delighted to welcome such a popular outfit to the other entertainment on offer in the top field.

He said: ‘The Braveheart club is renowned as being one of the most exciting attractions at events around the country, and we’re thrilled that Cowal visitors are now going to be able to experience their magic first hand.

‘Their skill levels have to be seen to be believed, but they are also fantastic at teaching newcomers how to throw these weapons – and do it in a fun, entertaining way. I fully expect them to be one of the stars of the show on the day.’

Among the reviews left by people who have tried their hand with Braveheart in the past are comments such as ‘These guys are fantastic! They teach, taunt and torment in equal measure and make sure everyone has a great time trying out the axes’.

Bryan Pearce, forest manager with Tilhill Forestry, said: ‘Tilhill is excited at the opportunity to be involved once more with the Cowal Highland Gathering.

‘We think this is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who would like to try their hand at an element of timber sports to come along and give it a go in a safe environment with experienced coaches on hand. I’ll be having a go myself.’

The Braveheart axe throwing challenge will run from noon-4pm in the top field on Saturday, August 31.

This year’s Cowal Highland Gathering runs from Thursday 29 to Saturday 31 August.

For more information about the event or to buy tickets, visit the Gathering’s website at www.cowalgathering.com