What’s on: Book and whisky festivals and an epic car boot sale

Book festival

The Borders Book Festival opens on 15 June.

Highlights from the four day event Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, The Great British Bake Off, Peter Sawkins, crime-writing royalty Val McDermid, Mark Billingham and Doug Johnstone.

It will open with the announcement of the winner of one of the UK’s leading literary prizes, the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction.

Festival Director Alistair Moffat said: ‘It’s wonderful to see the marquees up in Harmony Garden once more and the stage set for our 20th

edition of the Borders Book Festival.

‘We look forward to welcoming back our audiences, authors and supporters to four glorious days of lively debate, fun and laughter.’

Bloody Scotland

The Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival returns to Stirling on 22 June.

BBC Radio Scotland presenter, Nicola Meighan will be interviewing Ambrose Parry aka bestselling crime writer Chris Brookmyre and consultant anaesthetist turned author Marisa Haetzman.

Tickets are deliberately priced at only £5 to encourage a local audience who might normally not attend the festival to give it a go.

Musical line up

The ACE Winches Scottish Traditional Boat Festival’s 30th anniversary celebrations take place on 1-2 July in Portsoy.

With three stages across the festival site, an eclectic mix of local bands, renowned artists and groups will play.

Renowned Highland rock band RhythmnReel will bring their upbeat, foot stomping tunes as headliners of the Big Gig on the Back Green.

More than 15,000 visitors are expected to attend to see a flotilla of traditional boats drop anchor in Portsoy’s historic harbour, alongside a programme of crafts, music performances and local food and drink, over the two days.

Car boot

Art Car Boot Sale, Scotland’s biggest contemporary art market, will be held at SWG3 on 24-25 June.

More than 100 renowned artists from across Scotland will sell work straight from their studios, from the boots of cars, vans, bikes and the odd skateboard.

Highlights will include Glasgow based visual artist Claire Barclay, Jon McFarland Print Prize winner Amanda Seibæk, and Sekai Machache, a Zimbabwean-Scottish visual artist and curator based in Glasgow.

Whisky festival

Scottish National Whisky Festival is heading to Inverness Eden Court on 1 July.

It will bring together a line up of exhibitors from across the drinks industry spectrum, with hundreds of whiskies and other spirits available to sample over each session.

Each session is complimented by a specially-curated bill of live music and entertainment from celebrated Scottish performers.

Festival goers can also enjoy a range of guest spirits, including including rum, cognac, liqueurs, cocktails by industry-leading mixologists, brewery collaborations, and food vendors.

