UHI Inverness art students’ showcase begins tomorrow

ART students at the University of the Highlands & Islands (UHI) Inverness College will see their work go on show to the public tomorrow.

Isla Jacobs and Jemima MacDonald have each been with the college for seven years.

They joined on an access art programme and progressed all the way through to their bachelor’s degrees with honours in art and contemporary practices.

Their showcase opens tomorrow at the Inverness Creative Academy – the former Inverness Royal Academy buildings that subsequently served as Inverness College’s Midmills campus – and runs until Wednesday 18 May.

An exhibition by higher national diploma contemporary art practice students will then run on 28 and 29 May.

Frank To, an art lecturer at UHI Inverness, said: “As both a lecturer and a contemporary artist, I am extremely proud of my students and how far they have both come.

“Although part of their academic journey has been through a global pandemic, they have embraced and flourished with the blended teaching approaches, and are now part of a new, young and exciting generation of Scottish contemporary artists.

“Their degree show is testimony to both their resolve and passion to succeed within the creative and cultural sector.”

Professor Chris O’Neil, principal and chief executive of UHI Inverness, added: “I would like to congratulate Isla and Jemima on their exciting and inspiring graduate showcase.

“I am always impressed by our students and the resilience and determination they continually demonstrate in their studies, regardless of the subject being studied.

“Isla and Jemima have used their experience through the pandemic to create work that is informed and skilful, yet inciteful, playful, and challenging.

“The exhibition is open to members of the public, and I would urge anyone with an interest in art to attend.”

Read more about Scotland’s art scene on Scottish Field’s culture pages.