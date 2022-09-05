The Glasgow Girls open at Lyon & Turnbull

WORKS of art by The Glasgow Girls have gone on show today at Lyon & Turnbull’s gallery in their home city.

The Glasgow Girls met at the Glasgow School of Art at the turn of the 20th century.

“Like their male counterparts, The Glasgow Boys, this group of women artists had trouble being accepted or appreciated by the traditional art establishments in Edinburgh,” explained the auction house.

The exhibition, which runs until 16 September, is displaying paintings and other works of art from private collections.

A delicate watercolour entitled The Flower of the Heather by Katherine Cameron will be auctioned by Lyon & Turnbull in October after the exhibition closes.

Exhibition curator James McNaught, who the head of Lyon & Turnbull’s Glasgow and west coast Scotland team, said: “The Glasgow Girls were a diverse group of talented artists who worked across a range of disciplines – most notably painting.

“This exhibition focuses on these arguably neglected artists – The Glasgow Girls achieved success both critically and commercially at home and abroad, having their work mentioned and sometimes illustrated in influential periodicals of the day, such as The Studio magazine.

“This meant that their talent was shared internationally which resulted in them showing in exhibitions all over Europe. At home, they held shows and produced domestic pieces of art which could be seen in many homes in and around the west of Scotland.”

He added: “Not only were they great artists, many were close friends.

“I’m particularly pleased to see the stunning paintings by Bessie MacNicol paintings on display together.

“I doubt this many have been seen together since the exhibition at Kelvingrove in the early the early 1990s.”

