Strathearn Gallery hosts Ron Lawson exhibition

ARTIST Ron Lawson will be on hand at the Strathearn Gallery in Crieff on Saturday to open his biggest show of the year.

More than 50 new paintings will be on display in the exhibition, which will look back over Lawson’s career, life on the Hebrides, and his trips over the past 40 years.

Lawson will visit the gallery on Saturday to discuss his techniques and his love of the islands.

“I’m constantly striving to convey the feeling the Hebrides evoke and the emotional connection I have with the landscape,” said the Perthshire artist.

“For me, the vast skies and stark, empty lands give me a sense of calm that I don’t feel anywhere else.”

Born in 1960, Lawson visited the islands for the first time in his 20s, and has returned year after year.

He has spent the past 45 years mastering watercolours, working with a limited palette of colours.

The exhibition – the second staged by Lawson this year – runs at the gallery until 13 November.

Images from the show will be released online tomorrow.

