REVIEW: Mark Hearld’s Menagerie

Abigail Pooley visits The Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh to review Mark Hearld’s latest exhibition.

MARK HEARLD returns to The Scottish Gallery with his latest body of work, Mark Hearld’s Menagerie. This exhibition tells the story of Mark’s lockdown experience.

Mark has always found comfort in the natural world, and this has often influenced his work. He suggests that wildlife and the changing seasons often seemed to trickle into his art subconsciously. During the first UK lockdown, Mark cherished his long daily walks and accounts this time to much of his inspiration for this exhibition.

Mark is best known for his decorative collages, but in March, when Mark was forced to leave his shared studio and work from home, he began experimenting with new methods of creating art. It was the discovery of a 19th century printing press that inspired the series of lino prints that feature in this exhibition.

Mark found inspiration in the work of Thomas Bewick, the 18th century natural history illustrator, Picasso, early 19th century American textile design, and Scottish painting from the 20th century. He credits his own well-recognised style to this broad range of inspiration and suggests that by casting the net wide, he has developed his voice as an artist.

A visit to The Scottish Gallery feels like a window of ordinary life in such strange times. Mark’s work is a charming whirl of vibrant colours and intricate pattern. The exhibition is certainly worth a visit.

