Picture perfect

Fife photographer Caroline Trotter, from Upper Largo, has won eight awards – 5 merits, 1 excellence, one category winner in the Open award, and one for the Family Portrait category – in the Master Photographers Association awards for 2020.

The first of her two winning images was a wildlife photograph taken on the historic island of Inchcolm when she captured a gull mid-flight as it soars upwards above the island in the Firth of Forth.

Her second award-winner was a portrait of local couple Jessica and Darren Spink who own the Tail End fish and chip shop and restaurant in St Andrews with their new child taken on the west sands.

There were over 1000 entries from 90 photographers and 180 made it to the final.