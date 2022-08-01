Paolozzi comes to Hospitalfield

HOSPITALFIELD House near Arbroath is putting a sculpture by Scottish artist Sir Eduardo Paolozzi on display in its garden this summer.

The bronze work, entitled Rio, is on loan from the University of Glasgow’s Hunterian art gallery.

The work was commissioned in 1964 by Dundee surrealist art collector Gabrielle Keille and is part of Paolozzi’s exploration of “the connections between humans and machines”.

Rio will be on display in the art centre’s garden until autumn 2023.

Lucy Byatt, director at Hospitalfield, said: “In 2021, we borrowed the wonderful and complex work by artist Christina Mackie, Judges lll, from Nottingham Castle Museum and Art Gallery.

“We continue to use the important resource that public collections offer through this new collaboration with the Hunterian Art Gallery, Glasgow.

“Rio by Sir Eduardo Paolozzi. is a joyful work from the early 1960s and we are so excited to have been able to have agreed this loan over such a long time.

“We sincerely thank everyone at the Hunterian and The Paolozzi Foundation as without their support we would not have been able to bring this wonderful, almost dancing sculpture to the walled gardens at Hospitalfield.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s visual art pages.

Plus, don’t miss our Field Culture news pages in the August issue of Scottish Field magazine.