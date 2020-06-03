Online auction supports Borders artists

TWO horse sculptures gilded in 24-carat gold are among the works going under the hammer at a special online sale on 25 June organised by Jedburgh auction house Brown & Turner and the Borders Art Fair.

The event will help artists from the Borders and beyond who have been unable to use galleries to sell their work for several months.

More than 170 works by 48 artists – including many Borders Art Fair exhibitors – will feature in the auction.

A special commission rate has been arranged to “ensure that the artists are supported as much as possible”.

The two horse sculptures were made by Borders-based artist Frippy Jameson, while other lots include works by painters David Cass, George Donald and Ann Oram.

Individual estimates for the work to be sold at the auction range from £100 to £9,000.

Ronan Brown, owner of Brown & Turner, said: “Like many businesses, the art community is having to think differently about how its members can make a living.

“Galleries and event-based sales opportunities have unfortunately been unavailable for many weeks, but we hope that our UK-wide and international sales platforms will open up new channels for the artists and give them another way to make a living in these challenging times.”

Frances Fergusson, director of the Borders Art Fair, added: “Some incredible artistic talent exists in the Borders and surrounding areas, so we hope that – as well as providing a way for the artists to sell their work – this special online auction will also help to raise the profile of the region’s contemporary artists to a much larger audience.”

The online catalogue detailing each of the pieces for sale will be available from the Brown & Turner website from Friday.

For more arts news visit Scottish Field’s culture pages.