Marianne Dissard debut photo show in Glasgow

GLASGOW is hosting the debut solo photography exhibition by singer, author, and filmmaker Marianne Dissard.

Dissard found herself living in Kent at the end of 2020 after her singing tour of Europe was cancelled.

Over the next 18 months, she turned to street photography and captured life on the Isle of Thanet.

She moved to Scotland earlier this year and her debut show – “On a Good Day, You Can See France” – opens on Friday at the Glasgow Gallery of Photography, and runs until 25 August.

On Saturday, she’ll launch a book to accompany the show, coinciding with the start of the annual Merchant City Festival.

“This won’t be a typical exhibition of photography,” Dissard said.

“My friend Bastien and I will be using stage design and narrative techniques honed during my most recent public installations in Kent and Paris.

“Our installation will make use of a mix of standard gallery frames, cardboard frames, new and recycled posters, large direct-to-metal prints, video and various urban and coastal materials.”

She added: “I have only been in Glasgow a few months, but felt so welcomed here and very much at home already.

“And inspired – so much so, I’m now working on a new series inspired by the River Clyde, from source to sea.”

