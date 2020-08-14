Marchmont House creates studios for artists

ARTISTS’ studios and workshops have been created at Marchmont House near Greenlaw in the Borders.

An event marking the launch of the creative spaces will be held on 19 September, with talks, tours, films and catering by celebrity chef Valentine Warner.

Two newly-commissioned sculptures called Sky Boat and Dancing Tree by Charlie Poulsen will also be unveiled at the event.

Some tenants will live as well as work at Marchmont, with the first of eight studios being taken by fresco painter Julia Alexandra Mee.

Hugo Burge, Marchmont’s director, said: “Artists and craft makers are facing incredibly tough times at the moment, but we believe it’s essential for our culture, society and economy to support them so they can rebuild and flourish.

“The ‘Creative Spaces’ launch represents a huge step forward in our aim to make Marchmont a home for artists, makers and creatives of many kinds.

“By having a new centre where the highest quality arts and craft are created and celebrated we hope to help promote some of the finest talent from across Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

The project was funded with more than £1 million from Marchmont Farms, with no grants from the public sector or charities.

