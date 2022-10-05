Glasgow Print Studio marks National Poetry Day

TO MARK National Poetry Day, Glasgow Print Studio is holding a preview tonight of a exhibition inspired in part by Scottish poet Sorley MacLean.

Artist Ken Currie took inspiration for “Chunnacas na mairbh beò” – “The Dead Have Been Seen Alive” – from MacLean’s poem “Hallaig”, about the clearances on the Isle of Raasay.

The title for the show, which opens to the public tomorrow and runs until 26 November, comes from a line in the poem.

It’s been seven years since Currie’s last solo exhibition at the studio.

His new show is composed of a series of figures, influenced by Egyptian funerary portraits.

“I allow a maximum of three imprints from one plate – an initial imprint, a ghost, or cognate, and a second ghost,” explained Currie.

“These are usually imprinted on grounds that have been built up over a period of weeks in different layers.

“Each imprint can be worked on and manipulated after printing, but only up to a point, as too much of this will make it cease to be a monotype and more like a painting.

“Knowing when to stop can be difficult.”

Currie added: “The important thing is that after the three imprints are taken the painted image on the plate is wiped away with turps so it ceases to exist except as a series of unique imprints on paper.

“The failure rate is very high but when it all comes together the results can be wonderful.”

