Father and son stage first photo show in Dundee

DOCK Street Studios in Dundee will host the first major exhibition by father and son photographers Grant and Andrew Bulloch in September.

The Norðurland exhibition will run on 3-26 September and will be open from 10am to 3pm from Thursdays to Saturdays.

The show brings together landscape photographs taken in the Highlands and on Iceland.

Andrew is an award-winning snapper, having been named as the 2017 Take-a-View UK Young Landscape Photographer of the Year, the 2016 and 2017 Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year and the 2018 and 2019 Scottish Junior Landscape Photographer of the Year.

His first solo exhibition was hosted by Sir Francis Ogilvy at Winton Castle last year, followed by a show at Humbie Hub, both in East Lothian.

Grant has also been shortlisted in the adult categories of the Scottish nature and landscape photographer of the year competitions.

