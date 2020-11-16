Exhibition mixes ‘the cosmos and mythology’

EDINBURGH’S Arusha Gallery presents the work of Fiona Finnegan for her first solo exhibition in Scotland, Midnight Candy.

The exhibition showcases Finnegan’s romantic landscapes in the backdrop of the Arusha Gallery’s gothic New Town architecture.

Finnegan suggests that the exhibition is a study of the human experience, “both real and imagined”, and aims to represent the “interface between the cosmos and mythology”.

The Arusha Gallery’s high ceilings and echoey rooms certainly enhance the sense of mysticism evoked by Finnegan’s work.

Her gothic paintings are influenced greatly by her musical background, which adds a certain edge to her dark imagery and encompasses her unique creative style.

Midnight Candy is both moving and thought-provoking and Finnegan’s work is beautifully complimented by Scotland’s autumnal weather.

The exhibition is a joy to visit.

Midnight Candy runs at Arusha Gallery in Edinburgh until 21 November.