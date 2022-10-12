Edinburgh Castle unveils ‘Castle of Light’ trail

PUPILS from Royal Mile primary school have been given a preview of this winter’s light show at Edinburgh Castle.

Tickets for the “Castle of Light” trail go on sale today.

The trail opens on 18 November and runs until 30 December.

Creative director Andy McGregor said: “The countdown to ‘Castle of Light’ is now on as we bring the community together through an fusion of colour and shared love of the country’s history.

“Drawing inspiration from kaleidoscope patterns, this year’s projections include a mix of geometric designs depicting stories from Scotland’s past, transforming the castle with light, sound, and wonder like never before.”

He added: “Showcasing some of the new projections we have in development for this year’s event to the pupils from Royal Mile primary school was a great opportunity to get them excited about history.

“As they ventured through the castle grounds, the children saw a sneak peek of just some of what the wonderous attraction has in store as it returns to the city for the third year.”

Stephen Duncan, director of engagement at Historic Environment Scotland, the Scottish Government agency that runs Edinburgh Castle, said: “We’re excited to be back for another year but this time we’re bringing together even more storytelling, music, and extraordinary displays to build our biggest show to date.

“We felt it was important that we continued to bring light and joy to the capital during the darker months and while costs continue to rise – with many of us feeling the crunch of the cost of living crisis – we made the decision to cap our ticket prices in line with previous years.

“We hope that much of the community and visitors to the city are able to experience the wonder of ‘Castle of Light’ in 2022.”

