Dive into an outdoor photographic exhibition

A large-scale free outdoor photography exhibition Into the Blue has opened on Portobello Promenade.

In response to Covid-19, Edinburgh Science Festival 2020 is cancelled with Into the Blue being its only event.

Curated by the Festival and supported by Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020, Into the Blue explores the majesty, biodiversity and fragility of our oceans and coasts.

From prawns and jellyfish, gannets and sea slugs, to showcasing iconic Scottish locations, to cold swimming and people at sea, Into the Blue features 30 stunning photographs, many of them taken by Edinburgh local photographers.

It will run until 27 April.

For more details visit www.sciencefestival.co.uk