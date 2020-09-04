Carvers ‘log on’ for online chainsaw contest

SCOTLAND’S annual open chainsaw carving competiton, “Carve Carrbridge”, is heading online tomorrow.

Ten carvers are competing for the “Claymore Trophy”, including: local artist and long-standing competitor Alice Buttress; last year’s winner, Michael Tamoszus from Germany; and 2019 best new entrant Mario Marino from Spain.

Each has been filmed using time-lapse cameras, with footage being uploaded to Youtube tomorrow along with photographs of the finished pieces.

Members of the public will also get to vote for their favourite for the people’s choice award.

Gavin Gerrar, organiser of Carve Carrbridge, said: “The loss of Carve Carrbridge as a physical event is a blow for everyone involved; but we’re not alone – sadly it’s the same story across the country.

“However, we certainly didn’t want Carve Carrbridge weekend to go past without doing something so we came up with the idea of a virtual contest.

“While it’s not the same, I hope that people will still ‘log’ on this Saturday and take a look at all the work that has been done to deliver this alternative Carve Carrbridge – and don’t forget to vote for your favourite.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.