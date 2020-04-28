Batten down the hatches

By Grant Dickie - 28th April 2020
Barra in the distance from Balephetrish Bay, Isle of Tiree, 13.12.19, oil and pastel on board. 96 x 122 cm

Batten Down the Hatches, an appropriately-named online exhibition of new paintings by the excellent Ross Ryan, opens at The Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh on Wednesday 29 April. This solo exhibition is the result of two years of chasing gales, sailing to offshore lighthouses on his boat Sgarbh and discovering the people and their islands.

Painting out at Skerryvore lighthouse.

His adventures have taken him to Mull, Barra, Tiree, Islay and Jura, as well as his home port at Crinan. ‘As the world has also temporarily battened down the hatches I hope this exhibition is a reminder of the beautiful seascapes of the West Coast that awaits us,’ said Ross.

To see the exhibition, visit scottish-gallery.co.uk/rossryan

