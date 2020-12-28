Artists take to waves for residency

ARTISTS are being offered a residency with a difference – on a yacht.

The chosen artists will spent a week aboard a 50ft yacht exploring Arran and the Firth of Clyde.

They be able to set their own itinerary for their voyage aboard the Whimbrel catamaran and will receive a stipend plus travel expenses to and from Troon.

Skipper Ben Merritt said the artists “will have the chance to find inspiration exploring wild and seldom-visited spots on islands and along sea lochs”.

The two free residencies, on 11-17 April, are being offered through Visual Arts Scotland (VAS) in partnership with Whimbrel’s owners to support and nurture contemporary artists, and complements their work to promote the arts at Marchmont House in the Borders.

Sarah Calmus, VAS president, said: “This is so unusual – there are lots of places where artists can have residencies, but very few of them on water and very few of them are fully funded.

“It will be a fabulous experience for creatives – having a full week will give artists the chance to go to some wonderful places that they otherwise may not have had the opportunity to see at all.

“This experience will no doubt breathe fresh energy into their work and having the space and time to explore, to work, to focus is integral to a healthy practice.

“As soon as you mention this to people they just light up and say ‘Wow, I’d love to do that’, so I think there will be a great deal of interest.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s culture pages.